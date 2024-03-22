UConn and Yale both play in men's NCAA tournament Friday

The NCAA tournament is underway and both the UConn and Yale men’s basketball teams are playing on Friday.

UConn, the 2023 NCAA champions, will take on Stetson at 2:45 p.m. and Yale will take on Auburn at 4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 22

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson: 2:45 p.m.

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale: 4:15 p.m.

UConn is the top overall seed and the team will take on Stetson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yale will play in Spokane Washington.

The Bulldogs will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

UConn watch parties

For UConn fans in Brooklyn, New York, there is a Husky Hangout and Watch Party at McMahon’s Public House, at 39 5th Ave. in Brooklyn.

It starts at 11 a.m. You can register here.

There will also be a team send-off as the team heads to the Barclays Center. Information will be posted here.

There are also several watch parties here at home.

Hops 44 in Storrs is hosting a watch party on Friday. It starts at 1 p.m.

Monty's Downtown in Southbury opens at noon.

Ted’s Bar in Storrs said they will have a watch party.

Kinsmen win Milldale will be hosting watch parties for every game.

Orange Ale House Grille and Burger Bar in Orange is open at noon. They said they have 30 TVs. Get details here.

Learn more about watch parties here.