UConn Men's Basketball December Schedule Is Released

The Big East has announced the men’s basketball schedule for December and UConn’s first game is scheduled to be against St. John's at home at Gampel Pavilion on Friday, Dec. 11.

UConn is returning to the Big East and it was 31 years ago that the UConn men's basketball team hosted St. John's in the first Big East Conference basketball game ever played at Gampel Pavilion, according to UConn.

UConn said a decision will be coming on whether fans will be allowed at games at Gampel Pavilion and, if so, how many and under what restrictions and protocols.

The first road game for UConn will be to Washington, D.C. to play Georgetown on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Alex Taylor is the founder and captain of Hoop York City, a New York City organization that gives female basketball players an empowering space to play the game. Taylor’s mission is to inspire woman to become entrepreneurs and help shift the perspective of a sport that often favors men.

UConn’s 2020-21 Big East Conference December Schedule

Friday, Dec. 11: St. John's at Gampel Pavilion

Sunday, Dec. 13: at Georgetown (McDonough Arena)

Thursday, Dec. 17: at Providence (Alumni Hall)

Sunday, Dec. 20: Creighton at Gampel Pavilion

Wednesday, Dec. 23: at DePaul (TBA)

See the Big East schedule here.