WATCH: Celtics Giving Update After Coach Udoka Suspended, New Details Reported

The Boston Celtics will play this season without their head coach — and his future is up in the air.

The team announced Thursday night that it had suspended Ime Udoka for the entirety of what would have been his second season as a head coach, citing "violations of team policy."

A statement from the team said his future with the team after this season would be determined at a later date. The Celtics will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.; it will be livestreamed on this page.

The Athletic reported that Udoka’s punishment is the result of an intimate relationship with a female member of the staff, that some members of the Celtics organization became aware of in July. According to their sources, team leadership was led to believe by both Udoka and the woman that the relationship was consensual.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, sources told the Athletic that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her, leading the team to launch an internal investigation.

Ime Udoka is accused of having an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff, according to ESPN sources.

The team’s decision to suspend Udoka for his second season as head coach came after an hours-long, closed-door meeting Thursday that involved team owners and president Brad Stevens, according to their sources.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to be named interim head coach.

Meanwhile, with the Celtics a favorite to win it all this year, fans are frustrated to say the least.

"All the fans loved last year and coach was a big part of that so it’s not exactly what you wanted to hear this close to the start of the season," Armen Grigorian said.

Udoka said in a statement that he wants to "apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I’m sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision."

The team has said a decision about Udoka’s future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date.