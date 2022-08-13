USMNT

USMNT Striker Daryl Dike Out 2 Months With Muscle Tear

The news comes as a huge blow with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just months away

Daryl Dike
Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for at least two months after a scan confirmed a torn thigh muscle.

The injury is a blow to the 22-year-old American's hopes of earning a roster spot with the United States at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce, in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackburn in the second-tier Championship, said Dike will be out “at least a couple of months.”

Several USMNT strikers have been on the move this summer

Players across the world have transferred to new teams as they hope to make the USMNT squad in Qatar

USMNT Aug 10

USMNT Striker Matthew Hoppe Joins English Championship's Middlesbrough

USMNT Jul 1

Union Berlin Signs USMNT Forward Jordan Pefok From Young Boys

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dike missed West Brom’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday after he had picked up the thigh injury in training on Sunday.

Dike came off the bench to play 12 minutes in West Brom’s 1-1 league opener this season at Middlesbrough.

He was also injured on his full debut in January, leaving the field with a hamstring injury early in the second half against Peterborough.

The Oklahoma-born Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1 from MLS club Orlando City.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us