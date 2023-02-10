Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors.

A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking stronger than others. Players must be retired for five years to be eligible for induction.

After the class of 2023 was announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, many fans are already looking ahead at a potentially loaded class for next year.

Here are all the candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, class of 2024:

Who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024?

Next year’s potential candidates include a number of qualified first-timers and returning finalists. Here are the first-time eligible candidates, who all played their final snaps in 2018, and their achievements:

Julius Peppers, DE, Panthers/Bears/Packers

Nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year, fourth-most sacks in NFL history (159.5)

Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers

Eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history (116)

Eric Berry, S, Chiefs

Five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2015 Comeback Player of the Year

Haloti Ngata, DT, Ravens/Lions/Eagles

Super Bowl XLVII champion, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro

Brandon Marshall, WR, Broncos/Dolphins/Bears/Jets/Giants/Seahawks/Saints

Six-time Pro Bowler, 2012 First-Team All-Pro, 2015 Second-Team All-Pro

Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs/Broncos/Jaguars

Four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, 2012 Second-Team All-Pro

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Four-time Pro Bowler, 2018 Comeback Player of the Year

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII champion, two-time Pro Bowler

Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers/Raiders

Super Bowl XLV champion, 2014 Pro Bowl, 2014 Second-Team All-Pro, 2016 Comeback Player of the Year

Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders/Seahawks

2011 Pro Bowl, 2011 Second-Team All-Pro, record for most field goals of 50+ yards in a career (58), retired tied with the record for longest field goal made (63 yards)

Kyle Williams, DT, Bills

Six-time Pro Bowler, 2010 Second-Team All-Pro

In addition to the first-timers, there are candidates who weren’t selected for induction in 2023 who could return to the ballots next year:

Darren Woodson, S, Cowboys

Three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro

Dwight Freeney, DE, Colts/Chargers/Cardinals/Falcons/Seahawks/Lions

Super Bowl XLI champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2003 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Patrick Willis, LB, 49ers

Seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-Team All-Pro, 2008 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2007 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

James Harrison, LB, Steelers/Bengals/Patriots

Two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 2008 Defensive Player of the Year

Rodney Harrison, S, Chargers/Patriots

Two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, 2004 Second-Team All-Pro

Jared Allen, DE, Chiefs/Vikings/Bears/Panthers

Five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, 12th-most sacks in NFL history

Devin Hester, WR/returner, Bears/Falcons/Ravens/Seahawks

Four-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2011 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, most career punt return TDs (14)

Reggie Wayne, WR, Colts

Super Bowl XLI champion, six-time Pro Bowler, 2010 First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 10th-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history

Andre Johnson, WR, Texans/Colts/Titans

Seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, 11th-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history

Steve Smith Sr., WR, Panthers/Ravens

Five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 2005 Comeback Player of the Year, eighth-most receiving yards in NFL history

Torry Holt, WR, Rams/Jaguars

Super Bowl XXXIV champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, 2003 First-Team All-Pro, 2006 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Hines Ward, WR, Steelers

Two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time Second-Team All-Pro

Anquan Boldin, WR, Cardinals/Ravens/49ers/Lions

Super Bowl XLVII champion, three-time Pro Bowler, 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, ninth-most receptions in NFL history

Vince Wilfork, DT, Patriots/Texans

Two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, 2012 First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro

Robert Mathis, DE, Colts

Super Bowl XLI champion, five-time Pro Bowler, 2013 First-Team All-Pro

Willie Anderson, OT, Bengals/Ravens

Four-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2003 Second-Team All-Pro

Albert Lewis, CB, Chiefs/Raiders

Four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro

Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023?

