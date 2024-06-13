NESN to carry some Yard Goats games this season

If you can't make it to Dunkin' Park to catch a Yard Goats game in person this season, you'll be able to watch them on TV for some games.

New England Sports Network (NESN) will broadcast 13 Yard Goats home games this season, the team announced Thursday.

The games will be carried on both NESN and NESN+, the team said.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have our games broadcast on NESN,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said in a statement. “NESN is a staple in covering sports, and we look forward to our partnership, and the opportunity to have our games available to fans to watch on television throughout New England.”

The first two broadcasts will be this Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are against the Akron RubberDucks.

Calling the games will be the Yard Goats broadcasting team of Jeff Dooley and Dan Lovallo.

NESN is the home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

Full Broadcast Schedule