New Giant Coffee Cup Goes Up at Dunkin' Park in Hartford

The Hartford Yard Goats season is almost here and the ballpark has a new coffee cup and a new name. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now Dunkin' Park.

In January, the Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup that was above left field were taken down and General Manager Mike Abrahamson said the team was working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day.

Opening Day is Thursday, April 6. The Yard Goats will take on the Bowie Baysox, a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

A new iced coffee cup went up on the video board Tuesday morning. A new sign will be going up today as well, Abrahamson said.