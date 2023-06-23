Yard Goats pay tribute to Johnny ‘Schoolboy' Taylor as part of Juneteenth celebration

The Hartford Yard Goats will become “The Hartford Schoolboys” on Friday night as they honor a hometown hero.

Before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, Hartford’s, Johnny “Schoolboy” Taylor turned down a big-league offer when he refused to lie about his race. As part of a day long celebration, the Yard Goats will pay tribute to him and the Negro Leagues.

Honoring the career and integrity of the Hartford baseball star, Hartford’s Actup Theater hit a home run. As part of the Yard Goat’s Juneteenth celebration, the theater group performed a musical tribute, at Hartford’s Boys and Girls Club, explaining the career and challenges Taylor faced as a talented baseball pitcher in the 1930s and 40s.

“It’s definitely a Hartford story, a Connecticut story and perhaps New England story,” said Johnny’s daughter, Lynette Taylor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As a Bulkeley High School player, Johnny Taylor once struck out 25 players in a single game. His dominance caught the attention of big-league baseball teams.

“Two scouts in particular, one from the Yankees and one from the Philadelphia A’s, came and we’re all set to sign him and then they learned he was black,” added Lynette Taylor.

Lynette explains her father was asked to falsely claim he was Cuban, to skirt baseball’s segregation rules. He refused. That message was an inspiration to some who attended the musical performance.

“He had the ability to say no to what did not meet his expectations and to say yes to those things that mattered,” said Hartford’s Lori Stewart, who attended with her two young sons, Samuel, and John.

Instead, Taylor headed to the Negro leagues in 1935, a time when black players, faced incredible challenges. As explained by the great grandson of Josh Gibson, the second-ever Negro League player inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame.

“They couldn’t go to certain restaurants. Couldn’t go to certain hotels. Had to deal with a KKK,” said Sean Gibson.

Before The Hartford Schoolboys take the field after others took center stage. Playing the role of Johnny was Alpachino Howard, who inspired an audience, while himself being in awe of Taylor.

“I learned how powerful he is as a human being. He knew what he was standing up for,” said Howard.

Friday also included a block party at Dunkin Park, hyping us the crowd, for the game. More Juneteenth activities will be held Saturday with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.