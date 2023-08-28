NBC & Telemundo CT Back-to-School Prize Pack Sweepstakes

Official Rules

August 28, 2023 – September 4, 2023

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are physically residing in the WVIT terrestrial geographic viewing area in the counties of Hartford, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, Litchfield, and Fairfield in the state of Connecticut (the "WVIT Geographic Viewing Area") and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of August 28, 2023. The NBC & Telemundo CT Back-to-School Prize Pack Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on August 28, 2023 at 5:00 A.M. Eastern Time (“ET”) and continue through September 4, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Website Entry: To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period, visit nbcconnecticut.com/contests (the “Website”), click on the Sweepstakes link, and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your full name, email address, and telephone number (the “Entry”). 1 bonus entry for each: Follow @NBCConnecticut on Instagram Follow @NBCConnecticut on Twitter

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors (defined below) and will not be acknowledged or returned. Limit one (1) Entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period and up to two (2) Bonus Entries for a total of up to ten 10 Entries per person during the Sweepstakes Period. WVIT and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (“Sponsors”) will randomly select eight (8) (“Winners”, each a “Winner”) from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will award eight (8) prizes (collectively, "Prizes", each a “Prize”) to the Winners; one (1) Prize will be awarded to each Winner. Each Prize will consist of:

A Back To School Prize Package that includes: 1 Snow Monster Plush Toy 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Cap 1 NBC CT T-Shirt (Size Small) 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Draw String Bag 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Sticky Notes Cube 1 NBC CT Kids Connection/Snow Monster Glow-in-the-Dark Plastic Cup (8 oz.) 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Lanyard 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth 1 Pair of NBC CT Snow Monster Plastic Sunglasses 1 NBC/Telemundo CT Zip-up Cloth Pencil Case 4 NBC/Telemundo CT Pens 2 NBC CT Snow Monster Pencils 2 “Hartford Whalers: From Heartbeat to Heartbreak” Pencils 1 “Hartford Whalers: From Heartbeat to Heartbreak” Keychain 1 Box of Crayons (4-count).

Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Limit one (1) Prize per family or household. Winners must respond within two (2) days of Prize notification from Sponsors. Sponsors' decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winners and substitution of Prizes, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of each Prize is fifty dollars ($50). Total ERV of all Prizes is four hundred dollars ($400). Actual retail value may vary.

Entrants may have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Sponsors, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and their affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or use of Prizes. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prizes are the sole responsibility of Winners.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.