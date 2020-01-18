Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Puttanesca Sauce

2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 cup minced red onion

8 cloves of garlic, minced

5 to 6 anchovies, minced

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup minced green olives

1/4 cup minced kalamata olives

3 tablespoons of capers

couple grinds of black pepper

3 cups of your favorite marinara sauce

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh oregano

1 pound of cooked shrimp

1 pound of angel hair pasta, cooked al dente and drained

1/4 to 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Heat oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion, garlic and 2 tablespoons of water.

Cook on low heat until the onions and garlic are soft, about 5 minutes.

Add the anchovies, and cook for 1 minute, stirring often. Pour in the wine, and simmer until liquid is reduced by half.

Stir in the olives and capers, and mix well. Add the black pepper and the tomato sauce.

Simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

Stir in chopped oregano. Toss sauce with cooked shrimp and angel hair pasta, then sprinkle with grated cheese. Serve immediately.

This recipe serves 4 people.