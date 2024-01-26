taste of today

Baked chicken with dates and olives

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes six servings.

Ingredients:

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 6 cloves garlic, sliced
  • ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup dried dates, halved
  • 1 cup large green olives, pitted
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Prepare the marinade by placing all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine, cover, and store in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.
  2. After marinating, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  3. Remove the chicken from the bowl and distribute it evenly in the bottom of a roasting pan. Top with the marinade mixture.
  4. Place in the oven for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and use a spoon to baste the chicken with the sauce at the bottom of the pan.
  5. Return to the oven and continue cooking for another 15 to 20 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Carefully serve from the roasting pan.

