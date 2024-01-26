Baked chicken with dates and olives

This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients:
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 6 cloves garlic, sliced
- ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup dried dates, halved
- 1 cup large green olives, pitted
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
Instructions
- Prepare the marinade by placing all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine, cover, and store in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.
- After marinating, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove the chicken from the bowl and distribute it evenly in the bottom of a roasting pan. Top with the marinade mixture.
- Place in the oven for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and use a spoon to baste the chicken with the sauce at the bottom of the pan.
- Return to the oven and continue cooking for another 15 to 20 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Carefully serve from the roasting pan.