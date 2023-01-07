taste of today

Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Brussels sprout Caesar salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup of olive oil
  • 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, sliced thinly

Instructions:

Place the egg yolk in a large mixing bowl then pour in the lemon juice. Begin whisking and add the vinegar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt.

While whisking, slowly pour in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream to form the dressing. Mix in the cheese. Fully incorporate the Brussels sprouts.

Place in the refrigerator for an hour. Store for up to 8 hours. Toss then serve.

