Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Brussels sprout Caesar salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese
- 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, sliced thinly
Instructions:
Place the egg yolk in a large mixing bowl then pour in the lemon juice. Begin whisking and add the vinegar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt.
While whisking, slowly pour in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream to form the dressing. Mix in the cheese. Fully incorporate the Brussels sprouts.
Place in the refrigerator for an hour. Store for up to 8 hours. Toss then serve.
Taste Of Today
This recipe makes six portions.