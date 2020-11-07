taste of today

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon, and Honey

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Brussels sprouts with bacon and honey.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 1 cup of onion, diced small
  • 3/4 cup of minced carrot
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 5 strips of bacon, chopped
  • 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, sliced
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 1 tablespoon of rubbed sage
  • 2 teaspoons of curry powder
  • 3 tablespoons of honey
  • 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

Instructions:

Heat the oil over medium high heat in a heavy bottomed pan then add the diced onion. Cook for 1 minute or until lightly caramelized then stir in the carrots and kosher salt.

Add the bacon and cook for 2-3 minutes. Mix in the sliced Brussels sprouts. Cook for an additional minute then pour in the 1/2 cup water.

Lower the heat to medium and cook for 8-10 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are soft. Be careful not to cook with the pan dry. Add water 2 tablespoons at a time until sprout are done if necessary.

Stir in the sage and curry powder then cook for 30 seconds. Remove from the heat then add the honey and vinegar.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and more honey if necessary.

This recipe makes about one quart.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipebrussels sprouts
