Butternut Squash & Corn Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes two quarts.

Ingredients for Butternut Squash & Corn Salad

  • 4 cups roasted butternut squash, chopped into ½ inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups corn kernels
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions for Butternut Squash & Corn Salad

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Peel, seed and chop the squash.
  • Toss with 3 tablespoons oil and salt.
  • Roast on a sheet pan for 20 minutes or until soft. Allow to cool.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the corn, cranberries, vinegar, ¼ cup olive oil and sage.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Add the honey.
  • Thoroughly mix then let for at least 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

