This recipe makes two quarts.
Ingredients for Butternut Squash & Corn Salad
- 4 cups roasted butternut squash, chopped into ½ inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups corn kernels
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup cider vinegar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions for Butternut Squash & Corn Salad
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Peel, seed and chop the squash.
- Toss with 3 tablespoons oil and salt.
- Roast on a sheet pan for 20 minutes or until soft. Allow to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the corn, cranberries, vinegar, ¼ cup olive oil and sage.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Add the honey.
- Thoroughly mix then let for at least 10 to 15 minutes before serving.