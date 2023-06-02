taste of today

Chickpea, Beet and Feta Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four side servings.

Ingredients

  • One 19-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cups beets, roasted or boiled, then chopped
  • 1 English cucumber, chopped
  • ¼ cup parsley, chopped
  • ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • ½ cup cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly.
  2. Let sit for five minutes, then serve.

