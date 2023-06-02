Chickpea, Beet and Feta Salad

This recipe makes four side servings.
Ingredients
- One 19-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups beets, roasted or boiled, then chopped
- 1 English cucumber, chopped
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
- ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup cider vinegar
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly.
- Let sit for five minutes, then serve.