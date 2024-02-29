recipe

Creamy pea pasta

By Chef Chris Prosperi and Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup white wine
  • 2 cups frozen peas
  • 1.5 cups cream
  • 1 pound ditalini pasta, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Instructions

  1. Cook the pasta and set aside. In a large pot over medium high heat, sauté the oil with the onions for 1-2 minutes.
  2. When the onions are soft and clear, add the garlic. Cook for an additional minute, then pour in the white wine followed by the frozen peas.
  3. Stir in the cream and bring to a simmer. Carefully remove half of the mixture and place in a food processor fitted with a chopping blade. Pulse the peas until a soft paste is formed.
  4. Return the mixture to the pot and thoroughly combine. Add the pasta, cheese, salt, pepper, maple syrup and cider vinegar.
  5. Serve once the pasta and sauce are hot.

