Creamy pea pasta

This recipe makes four portions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup white wine
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 1.5 cups cream
- 1 pound ditalini pasta, cooked and drained
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Cook the pasta and set aside. In a large pot over medium high heat, sauté the oil with the onions for 1-2 minutes.
- When the onions are soft and clear, add the garlic. Cook for an additional minute, then pour in the white wine followed by the frozen peas.
- Stir in the cream and bring to a simmer. Carefully remove half of the mixture and place in a food processor fitted with a chopping blade. Pulse the peas until a soft paste is formed.
- Return the mixture to the pot and thoroughly combine. Add the pasta, cheese, salt, pepper, maple syrup and cider vinegar.
- Serve once the pasta and sauce are hot.