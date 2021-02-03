Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Egg Foo Young.
Ingredients for Pancakes:
- 8 eggs
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 cup of chopped vegetables (we used carrots, onions, scallions and mushrooms)
- 1/2 cup of chopped ham
- 1 cup of mung bean sprouts
- 1/2 teaspoon of hot sauce
- oil for frying
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, whip eggs and then add garlic, vegetables, ham, sprouts and hot sauce and mix well.
Heat a small, no-stick pan on medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil.
Pour in about 1/2 cup of egg mixture into the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side or until fully cooked.
Transfer to a serving plate and repeat with the rest of the mixture.
The recipe makes about 5 to 6 pancakes.
For The Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon of cold water
Directions:
In a small sauce pot, add the chicken broth, soy sauce, hot sauce and hoisin sauce and bring to a simmer.
Pour in the cornstarch water mixture to thicken and mix well.
Simmer for 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and add salt in as necessary.
Cut pancakes into wedges and serve with warm sauce.