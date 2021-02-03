Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Egg Foo Young.

Ingredients for Pancakes:

8 eggs

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 cup of chopped vegetables (we used carrots, onions, scallions and mushrooms)

1/2 cup of chopped ham

1 cup of mung bean sprouts

1/2 teaspoon of hot sauce

oil for frying

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, whip eggs and then add garlic, vegetables, ham, sprouts and hot sauce and mix well.

Heat a small, no-stick pan on medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil.

Pour in about 1/2 cup of egg mixture into the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side or until fully cooked.

Transfer to a serving plate and repeat with the rest of the mixture.

The recipe makes about 5 to 6 pancakes.

For The Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup of chicken broth

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of hot sauce

1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon of cold water

Directions:

In a small sauce pot, add the chicken broth, soy sauce, hot sauce and hoisin sauce and bring to a simmer.

Pour in the cornstarch water mixture to thicken and mix well.

Simmer for 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and add salt in as necessary.

Cut pancakes into wedges and serve with warm sauce.