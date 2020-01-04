Feel Good Chicken Soup

2 quarts of chicken broth

1 quart of water

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 tablespoon of honey

2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry

1 inch piece of ginger cut in half

1 cup of chopped onions

1 cup of chopped carrots

1 cup of chopped celery

4 cups of assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)

To taste salt and black pepper

Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot.

Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger.

Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.

Add the vegetables as you chop.

Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.