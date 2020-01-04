taste of today

Feel Good Chicken Soup

By Chef Chris Prosperi

NBC Connecticut
  • 2 quarts of chicken broth
  • 1 quart of water
  • 1 tablespoon of curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry
  • 1 inch piece of ginger cut in half
  • 1 cup of chopped onions
  • 1 cup of chopped carrots
  • 1 cup of chopped celery
  • 4 cups of assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)
  • To taste salt and black pepper

Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot.

Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger.

Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.

Add the vegetables as you chop.

Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

