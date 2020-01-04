Feel Good Chicken Soup

- 2 quarts of chicken broth
- 1 quart of water
- 1 tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry
- 1 inch piece of ginger cut in half
- 1 cup of chopped onions
- 1 cup of chopped carrots
- 1 cup of chopped celery
- 4 cups of assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)
- To taste salt and black pepper
Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot.
Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger.
Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.
Add the vegetables as you chop.
Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.
Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.