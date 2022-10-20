This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients for Italian Pasta Salad
- 1 pound elbow pasta, cooked in boiling salted water
- 1 cup diced assorted Italian meats (salami, prosciutto, ham)
- ½ cup red onion, small dice
- 1 cup carrot, small dice
- 1 cup celery, small dice
- 3 plum tomato small dice
- 1 cup canned roasted red pepper, small dice
- 8-ounce smoked provolone, small dice
- ½ cup prepared Italian dressing
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
Instructions for Italian Pasta Salad
- Place the cooked pasta in a large mixing bowl. Add the meats, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, roast peppers and provolone cheese.
- Stir in the dressing and parmesan cheese.
- Incorporate the parsley and basil.
- Cover and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.
- Toss then serve.