Italian Pasta Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis Restaurant

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four servings.  

Ingredients for Italian Pasta Salad

  • 1 pound elbow pasta, cooked in boiling salted water
  • 1 cup diced assorted Italian meats (salami, prosciutto, ham)
  • ½ cup red onion, small dice
  • 1 cup carrot, small dice
  • 1 cup celery, small dice
  • 3 plum tomato small dice
  • 1 cup canned roasted red pepper, small dice
  • 8-ounce smoked provolone, small dice
  • ½ cup prepared Italian dressing
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

Instructions for Italian Pasta Salad

  • Place the cooked pasta in a large mixing bowl. Add the meats, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, roast peppers and provolone cheese.
  • Stir in the dressing and parmesan cheese.
  • Incorporate the parsley and basil.
  • Cover and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.
  • Toss then serve.

