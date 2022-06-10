This recipe makes four to six salads.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes (1-inch cubes)
- 1 cup croutons or stale bread, cut in cubes
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 3-5 tablespoon salad dressing, recipe included below or store-bought
- 1 head thinly sliced romaine heart
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl combine the chopped tomatoes, croutons, red onion, crumbled feta cheese and capers.
- Then toss with 3 tablespoons dressing.
- Allow to sit for five to 10 minutes for the croutons to absorb the dressing.
- Add more dressing if necessary, to make sure the croutons are soft.
- Arrange sliced romaine lettuce on the bottom of a large platter.
- Top with the crouton mixture and serve.
Panzanella Dressing
This recipe makes 1 ½ cups.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 6 large basil leaves
- 1 cup olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Place garlic, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, capers, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, and basil leaves in the beaker of a blender.
- While the blender is running drizzle the oil in a slow, steady stream.
- Season with black pepper and reserve.
- Keeps for up to one week in the refrigerator.