This recipe makes four to six salads.

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped tomatoes (1-inch cubes)

1 cup croutons or stale bread, cut in cubes

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons capers

3-5 tablespoon salad dressing, recipe included below or store-bought

1 head thinly sliced romaine heart

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl combine the chopped tomatoes, croutons, red onion, crumbled feta cheese and capers. Then toss with 3 tablespoons dressing. Allow to sit for five to 10 minutes for the croutons to absorb the dressing. Add more dressing if necessary, to make sure the croutons are soft. Arrange sliced romaine lettuce on the bottom of a large platter. Top with the crouton mixture and serve.

Panzanella Dressing

This recipe makes 1 ½ cups.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

6 large basil leaves

1 cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Place garlic, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, capers, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, and basil leaves in the beaker of a blender. While the blender is running drizzle the oil in a slow, steady stream. Season with black pepper and reserve. Keeps for up to one week in the refrigerator.

