Potato-Green Bean Salad

2 pounds white creamer potatoes or small red bliss potatoes

1 pound green beans de-stemmed and cut into 2 inch pieces

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped mint

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Place the washed potatoes in a large pot covered with cold water and bring to a simmer over high heat. Turn the heat down to medium and simmer for an additional 12 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Strain and let cool to room temperature. In the meantime bring 3 quarts of salted water to a boil and blanch the green beans for 2 minutes. Strain then place the cooked green beans in a large mixing bowl. Quarter the potatoes and add them to the green beans. Toss with the chopped garlic, olive oil, chopped mint, and kosher salt. Mix well and adjust seasoning with salt if necessary.

Makes 6 cups.