Smoky bacon and lentil stew

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

Ingredients

  • 4 strips apple smoked bacon, chopped into ½ pieces
  • 2 cups onion, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1 cup carrot, diced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 pound French green lentils, cooked per package instructions, drained, reserve 1 cup water
  • 1 cup root vegetables, celery root or turnips
  • 1 cup potatoes, diced
  • 1 quart of chicken broth
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Instructions

  1. Cook the lentils and reserve.
  2. In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the bacon. Stir and cook until lightly browned. Then add the onion, celery, and carrot. Cook for three to four minutes. Mix occasionally.
  3. Add the dried thyme and smoked paprika. Continue cooking for one to two minutes while stirring.
  4. Incorporate the garlic, cooked lentils, root vegetables, potatoes, and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low. Cover with a lid and check after 15 minutes.
  5. If necessary, add some of the reserved lentil water to the pot so the mixture is not dry. Cook for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
  6. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and serve.

