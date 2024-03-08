Smoky bacon and lentil stew

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 4 strips apple smoked bacon, chopped into ½ pieces
- 2 cups onion, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 pound French green lentils, cooked per package instructions, drained, reserve 1 cup water
- 1 cup root vegetables, celery root or turnips
- 1 cup potatoes, diced
- 1 quart of chicken broth
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
Instructions
- Cook the lentils and reserve.
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the bacon. Stir and cook until lightly browned. Then add the onion, celery, and carrot. Cook for three to four minutes. Mix occasionally.
- Add the dried thyme and smoked paprika. Continue cooking for one to two minutes while stirring.
- Incorporate the garlic, cooked lentils, root vegetables, potatoes, and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low. Cover with a lid and check after 15 minutes.
- If necessary, add some of the reserved lentil water to the pot so the mixture is not dry. Cook for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
- Stir in the balsamic vinegar and serve.