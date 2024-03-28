taste of today

Stovetop truffle mac and cheese

By Thomas McQuillan and Federico Balestra, of Sabatino Truffles

Storyblocks

Ingredients

  • 1.5 pound dried rigatoni (we like Deccico)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 ounce Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Oil
  • 10 ounces shredded mozzarella, divided
  • 4 ounces grated Parmesan
  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola
  • 4 ounces ricotta
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Salt
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Zest, to garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven 400˚F.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and boil the pasta for about 7 minutes or until al dente. Strain and set aside.
  3. In a large sauce pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter and whisk in flour to make a roux.
  4. Slowly pour in the cream and truffle oil, whisking while pouring. Stir in 5 ounces of mozzarella and all of the other cheeses, making sure to reserve 5 ounces of mozzarella for later. Sprinkle in the garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine everything.
  5. Once the ingredients have created a sauce, toss to coat in the pasta.
  6. Transfer to a baking dish, sprinkle evenly the remaining mozzarella cheese on top, and bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
  7. Remove from oven, and sprinkle some Truffle Zest on top, to taste.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us