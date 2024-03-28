Stovetop truffle mac and cheese

Ingredients
- 1.5 pound dried rigatoni (we like Deccico)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 ounce Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Oil
- 10 ounces shredded mozzarella, divided
- 4 ounces grated Parmesan
- 4 ounces Gorgonzola
- 4 ounces ricotta
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Salt
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Zest, to garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven 400˚F.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and boil the pasta for about 7 minutes or until al dente. Strain and set aside.
- In a large sauce pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter and whisk in flour to make a roux.
- Slowly pour in the cream and truffle oil, whisking while pouring. Stir in 5 ounces of mozzarella and all of the other cheeses, making sure to reserve 5 ounces of mozzarella for later. Sprinkle in the garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine everything.
- Once the ingredients have created a sauce, toss to coat in the pasta.
- Transfer to a baking dish, sprinkle evenly the remaining mozzarella cheese on top, and bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove from oven, and sprinkle some Truffle Zest on top, to taste.
