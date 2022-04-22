taste of today

Tomato Apple Relish

Chris Prosperi
  • 4 cups chopped and cored apples
  • 4 cups seeded and chopped tomatoes
  • 1 medium red onion diced
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon powder ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons mustard seed
  • 2 cups cider vinegar

Place all ingredients in a large heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a simmer over high heat. Lower heat to medium and let simmer until the liquid gets to a syrupy state, approximately 1 hour. Stir every 10 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool, then serve.

Makes 2 quarts.

