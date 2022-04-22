Tomato Apple Relish

4 cups chopped and cored apples

4 cups seeded and chopped tomatoes

1 medium red onion diced

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon powder ginger

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons mustard seed

2 cups cider vinegar

Place all ingredients in a large heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a simmer over high heat. Lower heat to medium and let simmer until the liquid gets to a syrupy state, approximately 1 hour. Stir every 10 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool, then serve.

Makes 2 quarts.