Tomato Apple Relish

- 4 cups chopped and cored apples
- 4 cups seeded and chopped tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion diced
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon powder ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons mustard seed
- 2 cups cider vinegar
Place all ingredients in a large heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a simmer over high heat. Lower heat to medium and let simmer until the liquid gets to a syrupy state, approximately 1 hour. Stir every 10 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool, then serve.
Makes 2 quarts.