This recipe makes two quarts.
Ingredients for Tomato, Artichoke and Chickpea Salad:
- 2 cup assorted grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 can (13.75-oz.) artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1 can (16-oz.) chickpeas, drained
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, cubed
- 2 tablespoons of olives, chopped
- ¼ cup basil, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions for Tomato, Artichoke and Chickpea Salad:
- In a large mixing bowl combine the grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, mozzarella, olives, basil and garlic.
- Toss the mixture with olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup. Fully incorporate.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.