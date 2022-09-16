taste of today

Tomato, Artichoke and Chickpea Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Tomato Artichoke Salad pic
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes two quarts.

Ingredients for Tomato, Artichoke and Chickpea Salad:

  • 2 cup assorted grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1 can (13.75-oz.) artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 1 can (16-oz.) chickpeas, drained
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons of olives, chopped
  • ¼ cup basil, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions for Tomato, Artichoke and Chickpea Salad:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • In a large mixing bowl combine the grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, mozzarella, olives, basil and garlic.
  • Toss the mixture with olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup. Fully incorporate.
  • Season to taste with salt and pepper.

More Taste of Today Recipes

taste of today Sep 9

Fresh Tomato Pasta

taste of today Sep 2

Ciabatta Flat Bread Pizza

Get more Taste of Today Recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us