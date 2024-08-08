Basketball

How to watch Team USA vs. France in 2024 Olympics men's basketball gold medal game

It's a rematch of the gold medal game in Tokyo, which the U.S. won 87-82.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The men's basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics should be an epic one.

Host nation France punched its ticket to the game first, beating Dennis Schroder and Germany in a low-scoring affair that ended at 73-69.

The second semifinal delivered more points and maintained the thrill, with Team USA coming back from double digits to top Nikola Jokic and Serbia 95-91.

The two results mean LeBron James and Co. will take on Victor Wembanyama and Co. for the ultimate Olympic prize. Here's how to watch the final:

France will play for a gold medal in men’s basketball in front of their home crowd at the Paris Olympics. Here’s what to know about the French national team and likely Team USA opponent.

When is the men's basketball gold medal game?

The men's basketball gold medal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10.

What time is the men's basketball gold medal game?

Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who is playing in the men's basketball gold medal game?

The gold medal will be contested by Team USA and France. The teams have not played each other in this current Olympic cycle, but met in the gold medal game in Tokyo. Team USA won 87-82.

How to watch the the men's basketball gold medal game

The Team USA-France men's basketball gold medal game will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

