2024 Paris Olympics

US cyclist Jennifer Valente wins gold in women's omnium

Valente's win puts the United States one gold medal behind China at the Paris Olympics with a handful of events left

Jennifer Valente of Team United States reacts after the Women´s Team Pursuit Finals
Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Team USA is one off the total gold medal count at the 2024 Olympics, trailing China by one with just four medals left to be awarded in Paris.

The exciting stakes are thanks to cyclist Jennifer Valente who held on to a top-of-the-podium finish in women's omnium at the National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux.

Valente, 29, is now a back-to-back Olympic champion in women's omnium. She beat then-world champion Yumi Kajihara at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the United States its first gold medal in women's track cycling.

The Americans will look to tie the gold medal count at 40 when the women's basketball team takes on France later this morning.

