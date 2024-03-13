2024 paris olympics

Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson to host 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The trio announced the news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday.

By Sanjesh Singh

Olympics
Getty

Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson will join Mike Tirico during NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The three announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday that they would host broadcast coverage of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26.

The Paris Games will mark Tirico's fourth straight Opening Ceremony while Manning and Clarkson, who hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on NBC, will make their Olympic broadcast debuts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Clarkson, a three-time Grammy and multi-Emmy winner, also hosted the NFL Honors awards show in 2023. Manning, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner, co-hosts "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" with his brother, Eli Manning, on ESPN.

2024 paris olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

2024 paris olympics Dec 31

Snoop Dogg to join NBC's coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics

Events during the Opening Ceremony are expected to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET.

The Opening Ceremony in Paris will be a unique one, with Olympians arriving via boat along the Siene River instead of entering a stadium as in prior competitions. It's a ceremony that's expected to have over 10,000 athletes using about 160 boats.

NBC's networks and streaming services --  NBCNBCSNCNBCUSA Networkthe Olympic Channelthe Golf ChannelTelemundo DeportesNBCOlympics.com, Peacock -- will carry extensive coverage of the Paris Games, including the Opening Ceremony.

Snoop Dogg will will join the coverage as a special NBC Olympic correspondent at the Paris Games.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us