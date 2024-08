The Paris 2024 Olympics aren’t just about who wins the gold. It's also a huge cheerleading competition between countries. And in Paris, fans have gotten creative.

From Simone Biles to Teddy Riner, see how some fans have made massive cutouts of their favorite Olympians at the 2024 Olympics:

Fans of France cheer holding a cutout depicting France's Teddy Riner during men's +100 kg elimination round match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Supporters of France's Felix Lebrun holding his cutout, cheer ahead of the men's singles semifinal table tennis match against China's Fan Zhendong at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

France fans cheer during a match in the team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Fan poses with cutouts of United States' Miles Evans and Chase Budingeri after a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

United States fan holds a cutout of LeBron James during the men's basketball game between the United States and South Sudan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Fans cheer along the track of the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Fans cheer during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Gold medalist, Leon Marchand, left, of France, greets a fan after the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Fans hold a cutout of French swimmer Yohann Ndoye Brouard at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spectators hold cutouts with the image of Chile's Diego Moya during the men's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)