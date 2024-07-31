2024 Paris Olympics

US women's rugby bronze medal win inspiring Connecticut girls

By Melissa Cooney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

History was made in Paris as the United States women's rugby sevens team shocked Australia on Tuesday to win the bronze medal.

It's the USA's first medal ever in the sport.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"Women's sports matters. And I think it's amazing that rugby gets to be one of the sports and one of the actual games that gets to be recognized," said Simsbury junior Meilin Lemis.

The newly minted bronze winning U.S. team is inspiring to young rugby athletes.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Finally, like people are actually talking about it," said Simsbury High School senior Lily Richards.

The atheletes are on Simsbury High School's women's rugby team -- the defending Division 2 state champion.

They say rugby isn't offered at every high school in Connecticut, with only 13 teams for girls among two divisions. But, their hope is that more attention to the sport, thanks to the bronze-winning women's team, will get more girls involved.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Live updates: Katie Ledecky wins gold in women's 1500m free; US women's soccer team defeats Australia

2024 Paris Olympics 26 mins ago

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next? What to know after South Sudan rout

"A lot of promoting the game and like getting more coaches," said Richards.

A big inspiration for these athletes is Quinnipiac alum Ilona Maher, the team's breakout star, who they say is getting more and more girls considering playing at that higher level.

"I think she's amazing. Like, I love watching her play," said Richards.

"I do want to try and go more into rugby in my college career. And Maher is a great star to look up to."

It's a game -- with an impact -- fans will be talking about for a long time.

Hallie Fowler is a Quinnipiac student in Paris watching the Games.

"Within five seconds, the whole the whole game changed. It was really incredible to watch," said Fowler.

She watched the historic rugby match -- an experience she says was chilling, especially as she supported Maher.

"Our small school is out there making a big difference," said Fowler. "It felt really cool to be like 'alright, she came from Quinnipiac, what could other athletes be doing?'"

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us