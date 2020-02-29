nbcct

A Chilly End to February, Start to March

By Darren Sweeney

After a month that featured temperatures well above normal (on average) we'll end the month and start March with temperatures below average.

Besides a few snow showers that are possible on Saturday, the weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine. The average high for this time of the year should be around 43 degrees. Temperatures both Saturday and and Sunday will be in the 30s, several degrees below average.

Temperatures will begin to climb once again Monday into much of next week. 50s to possibly 60 degrees is possible into midweek with showers likely.

