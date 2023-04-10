A Warming Trend Begins Today

The next several days will feature a warming trend that will end up near record heat by the end of the week.

Today's high temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 50s.

What a pleasant looking Monday ahead. Temps will average about 10 degrees above where they should be with light winds. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/LRC8FCwz5I — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 10, 2023

Temperatures climb into the 70s over the next couple of days with abundant sunshine and light winds.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures well into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

