A Warming Trend Begins Today

By Darren Sweeney

The next several days will feature a warming trend that will end up near record heat by the end of the week.

Today's high temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 50s.

Temperatures climb into the 70s over the next couple of days with abundant sunshine and light winds.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures well into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

