Beautiful spring day with mild temperatures on tap for Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Make sure you get outside today to enjoy some beautiful spring weather.

It will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Highs will be near 63.

The beautiful weather will continue on Thursday with highs between 65 and 70.

Clouds and showers move in on Thursday night and will continue Friday morning. After that, Friday will be cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain is possible on Sunday.

