Beautiful travel day Wednesday, steady rain expected on Thanksgiving

It's a busy travel day and the weather will be beautiful on Wednesday, however, Thanksgiving will be wet.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Clouds will roll in this evening.

For Thanksgiving, there will likely be steady, cold rain during the day. About an inch of rain is likely. Temperatures will be between 37 and 47.

Highs on Black Friday will be between 40 and 45.

It will be bright and colder this weekend.

