We're continuing the workweek with a bright and brisk day on Tuesday.

Highs will be around 32 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the 40s.

By Thursday, temperatures will be much milder with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will arrive in the evening.

It will be windy and wet Thursday overnight into Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

