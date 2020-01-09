Cold Today, Warm Weather This Weekend

We will have windy and cold weather this morning before the milder weather comes in. This weekend, record-breaking temperatures are possible.

The high temperature for today will be around 30 degrees and there will be plenty of sunshine.

On Friday, we’ll have some clouds and temperatures will be milder, with a high of 45 to 50.

The warmer temperature begins Saturday with high temperatures near 60, which would match the record for the Hartford area that was set in 1983.

The record for the Bridgeport area is 58, which was set in 1975. It could get close to that on Saturday.

The high temperature on Sunday will be in the 50s.

