Sunny, warm and less humid on Tuesday

Tuesday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s and the humidity will be low, so it is going to be a nice day.

More of the same is in the forecast for tomorrow as well.

Then, showers and thunderstorms will pop up on Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be fair and we will have scattered storms over the weekend and more showers on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Ernesto is hitting the Leeward Islands and will be heading for Puerto Rico tonight.

