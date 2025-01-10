StormTracker

Less windy Friday afternoon, some snow heading our way Saturday

After a chilly and windy week, we will have winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour on Friday morning, then the afternoon and night will be less windy.

The day will be sunny and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Then it will cloud up and we will have some light snow by morning.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are expecting light snow through noon with one inch or less of accumulation for most.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the 40s.

