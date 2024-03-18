StormTracker

Fair weather, more seasonable temperatures on tap for new workweek

Happy Monday! There is fair weather expected for the new workweek.

This week, there will be more seasonable temperatures compared to last week.

It will be partly sunny on Monday with highs around 50.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

There is an elevated fire danger for both Monday and Tuesday.

An isolated rain or snow shower is possible on Wednesday. Highs will be around 48.

Thursday and Friday will have highs in the low 40s.

As we look to next week, temperatures look milder with highs mostly in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

