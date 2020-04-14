Fair Weather Today With Shower Chances Tonight

Today will be a clean up day for many people across Connecticut after strong storms moved through yesterday.

The powerful winds brought down trees and power lines. At the height of the storms late Monday afternoon, nearly 50,000 were without power across the state.

There will be fair weather today with diminishing winds before a chance for rain tonight.

Some weak-fast moving systems will move through with shower chances starting late tonight.

The rain chances continue this weekend where rain is possible on Sunday.

