First day of spring today, parts of the state could see snow tonight

It's the first full day of spring and parts of the state could see snow this evening.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with mild breezes. Highs will be in the 50s.

Later in the day and into the evening, there will be scattered showers, downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder.

Parts of the state could see snow. We're forecasting between a coating and two inches of snow in the hills. Graupel, also known as snow pellets, are possible.

Winds may gust to about 30 mph this evening and later in the night.

Thursday looks brisk and bright. The "feels-like" temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Winds will gust between 30 and 30 mph.

Friday looks bright and fair with highs in the mid 40s.

The start of the weekend looks wet with rain that may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be around 47.

