Flights at Tweed Airport are being delayed due to winter storm

All Avelo Airlines flights coming into and out of Tweed Airport are being delayed on Tuesday.

The airport said all flights on Feb. 13 are being pushed back to Wednesday.

Anyone planning to fly out of Bradley International Airport should contact their airline to confirm their flight status.

❄️ Due to the anticipated inclement weather conditions, passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status.



❄️ Due to the anticipated inclement weather conditions, passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status.

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that is expected to bring up to foot of snow to parts of the state on Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.