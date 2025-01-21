StormTracker

Freezing cold temperatures for Tuesday

Some schools are delayed on Tuesday morning and it’s cold. Temperatures are only between 13 and -13 degrees.

We will have sunshine, then clouds, high temperatures between 15 and 23 and light winds on Tuesday.

See the list of school delays here.

It will clear on Tuesday night and the cold will continue with similar low temperatures tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures around 20 degrees and we will have more cold weather through Thursday.

Then the weekend will be milder and more seasonable.

