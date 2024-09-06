StormTracker

Friday will be mostly sunny after morning fog and drizzle

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday is starting off cloudy and foggy with some drizzle, but it will become mostly sunny and seasonable.

The high temperatures will get up to 75 to 80 degrees today.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But clouds will develop again on Friday night and low temperatures will be near 60.

Saturday will bring lots of clouds and a bit of sun, then we will have scattered showers from around 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from west to east.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It will clear Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

All of next week is looking fair.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us