Friday will be mostly sunny after morning fog and drizzle

Friday is starting off cloudy and foggy with some drizzle, but it will become mostly sunny and seasonable.

The high temperatures will get up to 75 to 80 degrees today.

But clouds will develop again on Friday night and low temperatures will be near 60.

Saturday will bring lots of clouds and a bit of sun, then we will have scattered showers from around 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from west to east.

It will clear Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

All of next week is looking fair.