Governor Activates State’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

The governor is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Friday and lasting through noon on Saturday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said the protocol directs staff from the “relevant state agencies to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions.”

You can obtain information on available shelters by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org.

“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”