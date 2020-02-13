first alert weather

Governor Activates State’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The governor is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Friday and lasting through noon on Saturday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said the protocol directs staff from the “relevant state agencies to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions.”

You can obtain information on available shelters by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org.

Weather

weather 2 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast For February 13

weather 6 hours ago

Morning Forecast for Feb 13 2020

“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us