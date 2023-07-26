Heat advisory starts tomorrow with strong to severe storms possible

We have a hot day on tap today and there is a heat advisory starting tomorrow with strong to severe storms possible.

Highs will be near 90 degrees today.

Starting tomorrow, there is a heat advisory that runs through Friday. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Our meteorologists are also tracking strong to severe storms that are possible tomorrow afternoon.

There could be strong gusty winds with heavy rainfall.

There is a flash flood risk and an isolated tornado risk.