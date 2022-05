We're continuing the workweek with lots of sun and highs near 70 today.

The temperatures will be seasonal. Highs will be near 70 with abundant sunshine.

While it will be breezy, it will not be as windy as the last few days. Gusts will be between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

For Thursday through Saturday, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

