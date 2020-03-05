Mild & Sunny Weather Continues for Connecticut

We have another gorgeous day to enjoy! Temperatures starting off a bit cooler than the past few mornings in the mid 30s but we'll rebound into the low 50s across most of the state this afternoon.

Friday starts off partly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon as an offshore storm brushes Connecticut with a few sprinkles and light showers Friday evening. We may see a few stray snowflakes as well.

As the storm pulls away Friday night and Saturday morning we'll experience breezy conditions but the weekend looks great with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.