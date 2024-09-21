Most of the state will have partly sunny and breezy start to weekend

Happy Saturday! Most of the state will have a sunny and breezy start to the weekend.

There are some clouds and could be some light rain in the eastern half of the state.

For the western half of the state, it will be sunny and pleasant.

Highs will be near 69.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As we head into the evening, it will be breezy. It may be windy in the eastern portion of the state.

Showers are possible statewide overnight before clearing on Sunday.

Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will be near 72.