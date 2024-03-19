Mostly sunny and chilly today as spring arrives tonight

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as spring arrives late this evening.

Highs will be in the mid 40s.

It will be fair at night. Spring arrives a few minutes after 11 p.m.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be windy, brisk and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near 44.

