StormTracker

Mostly sunny and chilly today as spring arrives tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as spring arrives late this evening.

Highs will be in the mid 40s.

It will be fair at night. Spring arrives a few minutes after 11 p.m.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday will be windy, brisk and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near 44.

Local

Wethersfield 7 hours ago

Future of Wethersfield ambulance service remains uncertain

new haven 8 hours ago

Part of Humphrey Street in New Haven is closed for emergency repairs

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us